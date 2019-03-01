Dr. Sobelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Sobelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Sobelman, MD
Dr. Joseph Sobelman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Sobelman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sobelman's Office Locations
-
1
Krieger, Abbott J, M.d.22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 105, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 994-1123
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobelman?
There is nothing better than a Doctor who truly cares for his patients Dr. Sobelman is on the top of this list
About Dr. Joseph Sobelman, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1023123650
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj University Hospital
- University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobelman works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.