Dr. Joseph Solinger, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Solinger, DDS
Overview
Dr. Joseph Solinger, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Solinger works at
Locations
-
1
Point Hope Dental Care702 Hopewell Dr, Charleston, SC 29492 Directions (843) 896-6935
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solinger?
About Dr. Joseph Solinger, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1336238880
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solinger accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Solinger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Solinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solinger works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Solinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.