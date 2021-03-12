Dr. Joseph Spadafora, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spadafora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Spadafora, DO
Overview of Dr. Joseph Spadafora, DO
Dr. Joseph Spadafora, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.
Dr. Spadafora's Office Locations
Port Charlotte21275 Olean Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 625-1325Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Venice1988 S Tamiami Trl, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (941) 408-0145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Community Eye Optical Lc1331 S Sumter Blvd, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 423-8137Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding experience! Dr. Spadafora was extremely knowledgeable, helpful, respectful, and caring as was his staff. Both he and his staff took the time to listen and thoroughly understand my situation. Dr. Spadafora took a significant amount of time to explain his findings and help me understand them. Most importantly, though he could easily have recommended a variety of treatments, his plan was simple, inexpensive, and because of his thorough explanations, one I had complete confidence in. He also discovered and took the time to alert me to a previously undiscovered issue to pursue with my general practitioner. I cannot recommend him highly enough!
About Dr. Joseph Spadafora, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1447258256
Education & Certifications
- (Anterior Segment Surgery) Fellowship Training, Long Beach, Ca
- Oklahoma Osteopathic Hospital
- Metropolitan General Hospital, St. Petersburg, Fl
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Spadafora works at
