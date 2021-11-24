Dr. Spalitta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Spalitta, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Spalitta, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Locations
Total Anesthesia Care1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate and perfectionist
About Dr. Joseph Spalitta, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1609879121
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spalitta accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Spalitta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Spalitta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Spalitta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spalitta.
