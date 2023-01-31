Dr. Joseph Spindler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spindler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Spindler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Spindler, MD
Dr. Joseph Spindler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Spindler's Office Locations
Arthritis Clinic of Houston6655 Travis St Ste 960, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 523-0414
Robert S Totz MD PA902 Frostwood Dr Ste 150, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 524-4494
Arthritis Clinic of Jefferson County3560 Delaware St Ste 1201, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (713) 524-4494
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Spindler is fantastic. I went to him with a major lupus flareup at the age of 28. Saw him until the age of 63 and would drive 3 1/2 hrs every two months to see him and any time I had an issue he always knew what to do and I would be back on track. He is a great listener, a great Dr, good hearted, and I am very blessed to have had him all those yrs to depend on him and his expertise. As a patient, I knew to do as he said, he never failed me. I will forever be grateful to him and I would recommend him to anyone wholeheartedly. Thank you again Dr. Spindler!
About Dr. Joseph Spindler, MD
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023010584
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
