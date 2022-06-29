Overview

Dr. Theodore Spires, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Albany, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Spires works at Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedics in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.