Dr. Theodore Spires, DPM
Dr. Theodore Spires, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Albany, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.
Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery2125 State St Ste 5, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
- Baptist Health Floyd
I was referred to Dr. Spires when I fractured my foot a year or so ago. He is excellent and I would recommend him without ANY hesitation or reservation whatsoever.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1326303603
- Norton Hospital - Louisville, KY
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
