Overview of Dr. Joseph Sramek, MD

Dr. Joseph Sramek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.



Dr. Sramek works at Neuroscience & Spine Institute in Kalispell, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.