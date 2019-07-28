Dr. Stambouly accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph Stambouly, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Stambouly, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Stambouly works at
Locations
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2288
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stambouly helped save my daughters life. She was eight months old and caught the flu. She spent over a week in intensive care. We now have a healthy 15 month old. He is an amazing Dr
About Dr. Joseph Stambouly, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1427062561
Education & Certifications
- Childrens National Medical Center
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stambouly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stambouly works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stambouly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stambouly.
