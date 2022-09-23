Dr. Joseph Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Stern, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Stern, MD
Dr. Joseph Stern, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Stern works at
Dr. Stern's Office Locations
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates1130 N Church St Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 272-4578
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was great. I felt comfortable talking to him. He was thorough and explained my situation in a way I could understand.
About Dr. Joseph Stern, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Univ of MI Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stern speaks French.
247 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
