Dr. Joseph Stern, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (247)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Stern, MD

Dr. Joseph Stern, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Stern works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stern's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates
    1130 N Church St Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 272-4578

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 247 ratings
    Patient Ratings (247)
    5 Star
    (243)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Joseph Stern, MD

    Neurosurgery
    34 years of experience
    English, French
    1558352831
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Univ of MI Med Sch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stern works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Dr. Stern’s profile.

    Dr. Stern has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    247 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

