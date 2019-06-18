Overview

Dr. Joseph Stuckert, MD is a Dermatologist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Stuckert works at Premier Medical Associates-Dermatology in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Skin Discoloration and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.