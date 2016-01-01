See All Ophthalmologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Joseph Sturm, MD

Ophthalmology
1.0 (1)
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Sturm, MD

Dr. Joseph Sturm, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.

Dr. Sturm works at LASZLO WEISS MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sturm's Office Locations

    Sam Katzurin MD PC
    161 Atlantic Ave Ste 203, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 237-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Joseph Sturm, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1588636039
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sturm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sturm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sturm has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sturm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sturm has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sturm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sturm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

