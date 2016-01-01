Dr. Sturm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Sturm, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Sturm, MD
Dr. Joseph Sturm, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.
Dr. Sturm works at
Dr. Sturm's Office Locations
-
1
Sam Katzurin MD PC161 Atlantic Ave Ste 203, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 237-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sturm?
About Dr. Joseph Sturm, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1588636039
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sturm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sturm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sturm works at
Dr. Sturm has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sturm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sturm speaks French.
Dr. Sturm has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sturm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sturm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.