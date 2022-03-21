See All Dermatologists in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Joseph Stutz, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Stutz, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.

Dr. Stutz works at Beyond Womens Care PC in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Rochester, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Contact Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beyond Womens Care PC
    455 S Livernois Rd Ste A-12, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 651-9500
  2. 2
    Joseph A. Stutz M.d.
    919 W University Dr Ste 100, Rochester, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 651-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo
Impetigo
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 21, 2022
    I am super happy I found Dr.Stutz! He is helping my 13 year old with his acne issues and now with my hair loss woes. He’s very compassionate, informative, kind, and patient. His office staff are very professional and friendly. I’m happy my family and I have someone to go to now.
    Victoria R — Mar 21, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Stutz, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447259056
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
