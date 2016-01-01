Dr. Joseph Sugg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Sugg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Eye Surgical Associates2664 Hartford Hwy, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 699-2244
Dothan Ophthalmology1750 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 699-2244
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sugg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugg has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.