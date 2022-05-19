Dr. Joseph Surdacki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surdacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Surdacki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Surdacki, MD
Dr. Joseph Surdacki, MD is a Pulmonologist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Surdacki works at
Dr. Surdacki's Office Locations
Pulmonary Associates of North Dallas PA3032 E Hebron Pkwy Ste 101, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 865-2880
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Surdacki nearly three years now, and the improvement in my health is obvious. His staff is professional and friendly, and I always look forward to visits. I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Joseph Surdacki, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1174591986
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Center- Houston
- University Of Texas Health Science Center-Houston
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Texas Christian University
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Surdacki works at
