Dr. Joseph Surdacki, MD is a Pulmonologist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Surdacki works at Pulmonary Associates of North Dallas PA in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.