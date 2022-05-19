See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Joseph Surdacki, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.9 (30)
Map Pin Small Carrollton, TX
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Surdacki, MD

Dr. Joseph Surdacki, MD is a Pulmonologist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Surdacki works at Pulmonary Associates of North Dallas PA in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Surdacki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Associates of North Dallas PA
    3032 E Hebron Pkwy Ste 101, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 865-2880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 19, 2022
    I’ve been seeing Dr Surdacki nearly three years now, and the improvement in my health is obvious. His staff is professional and friendly, and I always look forward to visits. I highly recommend this practice.
    Vanda — May 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Surdacki, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Surdacki, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174591986
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Health Science Center- Houston
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Health Science Center-Houston
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Christian University
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Surdacki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surdacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Surdacki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Surdacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Surdacki works at Pulmonary Associates of North Dallas PA in Carrollton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Surdacki’s profile.

    Dr. Surdacki has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surdacki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Surdacki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surdacki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surdacki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surdacki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

