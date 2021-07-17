Dr. Joseph Sutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Sutton, MD
Dr. Joseph Sutton, MD is a Dermatologist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Schweiger Dermatology - Suffern222 Route 59 Ste 306, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-1821
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
They don't make them like Doctor Sutton anymore. Outstanding physician. Excellent staff. What's not to like? My wife and i would not go anywhere else.
- Dermatology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Dermatology
Dr. Sutton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutton has seen patients for Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sutton speaks Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutton.
