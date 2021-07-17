Overview

Dr. Joseph Sutton, MD is a Dermatologist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Sutton works at Schweiger Dermatology in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.