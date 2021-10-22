Dr. Joseph Sweeny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Sweeny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Sweeny, MD
Dr. Joseph Sweeny, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Sweeny's Office Locations
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Cardiothoracic Surgery of Mount Sinai1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sweeny was very courteous and explained everything in a clear and concise manner. I know of other people who Dr. Sweeny has helped and I would HIGHLY recommend him if you need anything cardiac related
About Dr. Joseph Sweeny, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1841465234
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hosp of the Univ of Pennsylvania
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
