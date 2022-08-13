See All General Surgeons in Canandaigua, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Talarico, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (50)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Talarico, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital.

Dr. Talarico works at Victor Surgical Care in Canandaigua, NY with other offices in Victor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Victor Surgical Care
    350 Parrish St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 398-8363
  2. 2
    FF THompson Hospital
    395 West St Ste 305, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 978-8350
  3. 3
    1331 E Victor Rd, Victor, NY 14564 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 398-8363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • F.F. Thompson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 13, 2022
    We went to Dr Talarico after open hernia repair downtown. After how painful the open repair was I decided to try another approach. Dr Talarico is an expert in hernia repair and we chose a robotic repair. It was best decision I ever made after getting married.
    Happy Hernia Repair — Aug 13, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Talarico, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477576510
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Metropolital Group Hospitals Residency in General Surgery, University of Illinois
    • University of Illinois / Metropolitan Group Hospitals
    • Med Coll Of Ohio
    • Case Western Reserve University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Talarico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talarico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talarico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talarico has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talarico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Talarico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talarico.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talarico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talarico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

