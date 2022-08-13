Overview

Dr. Joseph Talarico, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital.



Dr. Talarico works at Victor Surgical Care in Canandaigua, NY with other offices in Victor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.