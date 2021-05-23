See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Joseph Talvacchia, DO

Gynecology
4.8 (486)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Joseph Talvacchia, DO

Dr. Joseph Talvacchia, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Talvacchia works at Jefferson Health Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Talvacchia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Voorhees Specialty Care - Gynecology-
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 486 ratings
    Patient Ratings (486)
    5 Star
    (414)
    4 Star
    (54)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 23, 2021
    I was seeing Dr. Talvacchia in Philadelphia now I’m going to see him in New Jersey he is a great gynecologist
    Louise Varanese — May 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Talvacchia, DO
    About Dr. Joseph Talvacchia, DO

    • Gynecology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1245277128
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Talvacchia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talvacchia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talvacchia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talvacchia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    486 patients have reviewed Dr. Talvacchia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talvacchia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talvacchia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talvacchia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.