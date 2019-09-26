Dr. Tauber Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Tauber Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Tauber Jr, MD
Dr. Joseph Tauber Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO.
They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tauber Jr's Office Locations
- 1 4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 531-9100
-
2
Deer Creek Surgery Center LLC7220 W 129th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (816) 531-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tauber Jr?
Dr Tauber has been my opthalmologist for more than a decade. He is intelligent and caring, and his staff is efficient. He is very knowledgeable about issues of the eye, and his equipment seems to be current technology.
About Dr. Joseph Tauber Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1760488837
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tauber Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tauber Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tauber Jr has seen patients for Keratoconus and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tauber Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tauber Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tauber Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tauber Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tauber Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.