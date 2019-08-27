Overview of Dr. Joseph Tauro, MD

Dr. Joseph Tauro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Tauro works at Physicians Surgicenter - Asc in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.