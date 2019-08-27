See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Toms River, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Tauro, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (28)
Map Pin Small Toms River, NJ
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Tauro, MD

Dr. Joseph Tauro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.

Dr. Tauro works at Physicians Surgicenter - Asc in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tauro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Surgicenter - Asc
    1 Plaza Dr Unit 2, Toms River, NJ 08757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Mobile Pain Solutions PC
    9 Hospital Dr, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 341-6226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 27, 2019
    Dr. Tauro, in my opinion is one of the best surgeons around. I've had both hips replaced and a total reverse shoulder replacement. I couldn't be happier. Not only is he professional in every way, he makes you feel very comfortable and relaxed. He answers all your questions and welcomes them. He is very down to earth and I wouldn't recommend anyone else. His staff is also very nice and I've never had a problem with any on them. He gets a 5 star rating from me.
    M. Laratta, Island Heights, NJ — Aug 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Tauro, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Tauro, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477662567
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Umdnj-University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Manhattan College, School of Arts and Sciences
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Tauro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tauro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tauro works at Physicians Surgicenter - Asc in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Tauro’s profile.

    Dr. Tauro has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tauro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Tauro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tauro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tauro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tauro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

