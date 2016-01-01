Dr. Joseph Te, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Te is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Te, MD
Dr. Joseph Te, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital, Kane County Hospital, Mesa View Regional Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Southern Utah Clinic - Joseph D Te MD PC2019 E Riverside Dr Ste A200, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 628-9298
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- Kane County Hospital
- Mesa View Regional Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1700946423
- Coney Island Hospital
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
Dr. Te has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Te accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Te has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Te has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Te on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Te. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Te.
