Overview of Dr. Joseph Tejan, MD

Dr. Joseph Tejan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Ky Hospital



Dr. Tejan works at Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.