Dr. Joseph Temming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Temming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Temming, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Temming, MD
Dr. Joseph Temming, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Dr. Temming works at
Dr. Temming's Office Locations
-
1
Tristate Arthritis & Rheumatology Psc2616 Legends Way, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Temming?
I have been going to Dr. Temming for quite a few years. He is very kind, thorough and compassionate. The office staff is very nice and efficient. Overall, it is a great experience in the medical realm, which is something that can't always be said today.
About Dr. Joseph Temming, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1407851215
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Temming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Temming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Temming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Temming works at
Dr. Temming has seen patients for Arthritis, Adhesive Capsulitis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Temming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Temming speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Temming. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Temming.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Temming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Temming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.