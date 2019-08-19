Dr. Joseph Terlizzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terlizzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Terlizzi, MD
Dr. Joseph Terlizzi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Laser Surgery Care420 W 23rd St Ste Pb, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 242-6500
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Terlizzi is thorough and personable. He knows exactly what he is doing, is patient, and answers all questions precisely and clearly . I highly recommend this doctor to all .
About Dr. Joseph Terlizzi, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811208390
- Thomas Jefferosn U Hosp
- Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch
- New York Medical College-Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Terlizzi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terlizzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terlizzi speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Terlizzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terlizzi.
