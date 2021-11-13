Dr. Joseph Terracina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terracina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Terracina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Terracina, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Terracina works at
Locations
-
1
The Skin Institute2525 Highway 1 S Ste A, Greenville, MS 38701 Directions (662) 335-1103
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Terracina?
Always professional and sensitve to my time and needs. Pain free visits everytime punctually.
About Dr. Joseph Terracina, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316909724
Education & Certifications
- University Tex
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terracina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terracina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terracina works at
Dr. Terracina has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Scabies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terracina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Terracina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terracina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terracina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terracina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.