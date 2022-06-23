Overview of Dr. Joseph Terrazzino, MD

Dr. Joseph Terrazzino, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Terrazzino works at Joseph Terrazzino MD in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Dehydration and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.