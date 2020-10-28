Overview of Dr. Joseph Thoder Jr, MD

Dr. Joseph Thoder Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Thoder Jr works at TEMPLE UNIVERSITY PHYSICIANS ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY & SPORTS MEDICINE in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.