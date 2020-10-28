See All Hand Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Joseph Thoder Jr, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Thoder Jr, MD

Dr. Joseph Thoder Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Thoder Jr works at TEMPLE UNIVERSITY PHYSICIANS ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY & SPORTS MEDICINE in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thoder Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gary W. Muller M.d.p.c.
    7604 Central Ave Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 214-6655
  2. 2
    Capstone Physical Therapy & Fitness LLC
    11000 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 698-5400
  3. 3
    Temple University Hospital - Jeanes Campus
    7600 Central Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 214-6655
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 28, 2020
    Excellent surgeon and explains everything .
    — Oct 28, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Thoder Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235127101
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Thoder Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thoder Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thoder Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thoder Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thoder Jr works at TEMPLE UNIVERSITY PHYSICIANS ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY & SPORTS MEDICINE in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Thoder Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Thoder Jr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thoder Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Thoder Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thoder Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thoder Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thoder Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

