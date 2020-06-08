Overview

Dr. Joseph Thomas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Saint Vincent Hospital, UPMC Chautauqua, Upmc Hamot and Warren General Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Tri-State Pain Institute in Erie, PA with other offices in Jamestown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.