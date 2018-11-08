Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Thomas, MD
Dr. Joseph Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Trihealth Orthopaedic & Spine Institute8311 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-2300
-
2
Evendale Medical Center3155 Glendale Milford Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 454-2222
-
3
Cincinnati Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedic Center Inc.6010 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 246-7000
-
4
Cincinnati Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedic Center Inc.7423 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 246-2300
-
5
West Chester Office4900 Wunnenberg Way, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 246-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Excellent orthopedic doctor
About Dr. Joseph Thomas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1932100187
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.