Dr. Joseph Thornton, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Thornton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Dr. Thornton works at
Locations
1
Advanced Plastic Surgery Center774 Christiana Rd Ste 101, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 355-0005Wednesday7:00am - 6:00pm
2
Elkton Plastic Surgery123 Singerly Ave # 200, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 996-0039
3
Rehoboth Plastic and Dermatologic Surgery18947 John J Williams Hwy Unit 305, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Directions (302) 645-7435Thursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 5:00pm
4
Women Medical Care LLC111 W High St Ste 207, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 996-0039Monday12:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
- Christiana Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thornton did a great job on my breast reduction and lift. It's been over two years and I am so pleased with my results. He explained everything thoroughly and I knew what to expect. I highly recommend Dr. Thornton for breast reduction.
About Dr. Joseph Thornton, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Haverford College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thornton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thornton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thornton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thornton has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thornton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thornton speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thornton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thornton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.