Dr. Joseph Thornton, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Thornton, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Thornton works at
Locations
UNLV Health General Surgery Clinic1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 936-3559Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am Dr. Thornton's patient and I felt confident that he would be able to help me with my issues. He is understanding and takes his time to explain. I had my colonoscopy procedure today and felt from the beginning that I would be treated well from Dr. Thornton, the Anesthesiologist and nurses. I highly recommend Dr. Thornton and staff.
About Dr. Joseph Thornton, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thornton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thornton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thornton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornton.
