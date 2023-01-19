Overview

Dr. Joseph Tiano, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Tiano works at Cardiology Associates Of Fairfield County in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.