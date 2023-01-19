Dr. Joseph Tiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Tiano, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Tiano, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County LLC115 Technology Dr, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 445-7093
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tiano is a highly trained cardiologist whom I have been seeing for over a year now. I came to him after undergoing a terrible mishap and chose him out of several other docs as I collected other opinions. He set me up for surgery and coordinated corrective surgery. He is highly trustworthy and empathetic. Great bedside manner. I am so lucky to have him on my side. And, Analise- his assistant is amazing.
About Dr. Joseph Tiano, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1356550651
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiano works at
Dr. Tiano has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.