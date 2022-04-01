Dr. Joseph Tibaldi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tibaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Tibaldi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Tibaldi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Tibaldi works at
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Diabetes and Endocrinology17415 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Tibaldi is a knowledgeable, personable, professional and current Endocrinologist. He has a good sense of humor and positive demeanor. He keeps himself updated on all of the new treatments regarding Type 2 diabetes. He is a pleasure to work with. I highly recommend him to anyone who is experiencing Type 2 diabetes. He's the best.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972588564
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Med Center
- Nassau County Med Center|Nassau University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Tibaldi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tibaldi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tibaldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tibaldi works at
Dr. Tibaldi has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tibaldi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tibaldi speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tibaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tibaldi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tibaldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tibaldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.