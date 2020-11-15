Dr. Tokaruk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Tokaruk, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Tokaruk, MD
Dr. Joseph Tokaruk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.
Dr. Tokaruk works at
Dr. Tokaruk's Office Locations
-
1
Lauretta A Connelly MD PC109 W 6TH ST, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 528-6945
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Cumberland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tokaruk?
Great doctor with excellent patient skills. Listens to patient before deciding on course of treatment. Uses blood test results and his vast experience to accurately treat the patient
About Dr. Joseph Tokaruk, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1306908173
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tokaruk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tokaruk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tokaruk works at
Dr. Tokaruk has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tokaruk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tokaruk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tokaruk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tokaruk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tokaruk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.