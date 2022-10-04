Dr. Joseph Toole, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Toole, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joseph Toole, DPM
Dr. Joseph Toole, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingston, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Toole works at
Dr. Toole's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Leon A Ellman PC421 Market St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 283-0220
-
2
Geisinger Clinic457 N Main St, Pittston, PA 18640 Directions (570) 299-2953
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toole?
Dr. Toole takes great care of my mother and I. Very attentive to our podiatric needs with great chair side manner.
About Dr. Joseph Toole, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1427086982
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toole has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toole works at
Dr. Toole has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Toole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.