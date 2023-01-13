Dr. Joseph Tortorich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tortorich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Tortorich, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Tortorich, DO
Dr. Joseph Tortorich, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Tortorich's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Ear Nose Throat & Allergy12188A N Meridian St Ste 375, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 848-4000
Ascension Medical Group Avon Ear Nose Throat & Allergy1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 254, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (800) 283-1056
Des Peres Hospital Emergency Room2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 966-9491
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He listens! Takes his time and is very thorough.
About Dr. Joseph Tortorich, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1780982512
Education & Certifications
- Centa/St Vincent Hospital Head & Neck Oncology and Microvascular Reconstruction
- Des Peres Hospital Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery
- Midwestern U/Olympia Fields Hosp
- Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Arkansas
