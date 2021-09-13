Dr. Joseph Touma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Touma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Touma, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Touma, MD
Dr. Joseph Touma, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montgomery General Hospital.
Dr. Touma works at
Dr. Touma's Office Locations
River Cities Ear Nose and Throat Specialists Pllc1616 13th Ave Ste 100, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 522-8800
- 2 1290 Montgomery Ave, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 329-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Montgomery General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Touma over 50 years ago, still have great hearing and I am very grateful! Been a long time since his 3rd avenue office, but great full for the expert care!
About Dr. Joseph Touma, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Touma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Touma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Touma works at
Dr. Touma speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Touma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Touma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Touma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Touma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.