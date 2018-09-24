Overview of Dr. Joseph Townley, MD

Dr. Joseph Townley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Missouri Valley and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Townley works at Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs in Council Bluffs, IA with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Nearsightedness and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.