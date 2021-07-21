Overview of Dr. Joseph Traina, MD

Dr. Joseph Traina, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Traina works at Consultants in Neurological Surgery in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.