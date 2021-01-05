Overview of Dr. Joseph Trapasso, MD

Dr. Joseph Trapasso, MD is an Urology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Trapasso works at Urology Specialists of the Lehigh V in Allentown, PA with other offices in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.