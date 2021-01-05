Dr. Joseph Trapasso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trapasso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Trapasso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Trapasso, MD
Dr. Joseph Trapasso, MD is an Urology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Trapasso works at
Dr. Trapasso's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Specialists of the Lehigh V5018 Medical Center Cir Ste 240, Allentown, PA 18106 Directions (484) 526-2598
-
2
St. Joe's Women's Care2494 Bernville Rd Ste G02, Reading, PA 19605 Directions (610) 378-2317Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trapasso?
Had been with Dr Trapasso for 13 years. Exceptional doctor. Treated me through entire process of prostate cancer. Thankyou!
About Dr. Joseph Trapasso, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1912996281
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trapasso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trapasso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trapasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trapasso works at
Dr. Trapasso has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trapasso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trapasso speaks Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Trapasso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trapasso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trapasso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trapasso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.