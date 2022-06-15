Overview

Dr. Joseph Treadwell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They graduated from Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Treadwell works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Connecticut, P.C. in Danbury, CT with other offices in Plainville, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.