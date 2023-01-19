See All Ophthalmologists in Miami Lakes, FL
Dr. Joseph Trentacoste, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (120)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Trentacoste, MD

Dr. Joseph Trentacoste, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Trentacoste works at Laservision Eye Care Center in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Trentacoste's Office Locations

    Laservision Eye Care Center
    15600 NW 67th Ave Ste 210, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 825-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Keratitis
Pinguecula
Eye Infections
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Joseph Trentacoste, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821018979
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Internship
    • Yale University Waterbury Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Trentacoste, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trentacoste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trentacoste has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trentacoste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trentacoste works at Laservision Eye Care Center in Miami Lakes, FL. View the full address on Dr. Trentacoste’s profile.

    Dr. Trentacoste has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trentacoste on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Trentacoste. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trentacoste.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trentacoste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trentacoste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

