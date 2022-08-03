Overview of Dr. Joseph Triana, MD

Dr. Joseph Triana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Triana works at Bayshore Women's Healthcare in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.