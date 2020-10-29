Overview

Dr. Joseph Tripodi, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Tripodi works at NYU Langone Gastroenterology Associates - Glen Cove and Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.