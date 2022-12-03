Dr. Joseph Tuma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Tuma, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Tuma, MD
Dr. Joseph Tuma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from U Ne Coll Med and is affiliated with Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Fall River Health Services, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
Dr. Tuma's Office Locations
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital
- Fall River Health Services
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Tuma, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1326081225
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Creighton University Medical Center
- U Ne Coll Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuma has seen patients for Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.