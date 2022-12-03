Overview of Dr. Joseph Tuma, MD

Dr. Joseph Tuma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from U Ne Coll Med and is affiliated with Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Fall River Health Services, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.



Dr. Tuma works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.