Dr. Joseph Turner, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Turner, MD
Dr. Joseph Turner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
- 1 120 Centerville Rd Ste 2, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 562-1020
Trucare Inc.725 Reservoir Ave Ste 6A, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 944-6889
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very sad that he left the pain clinic he was with at Biltmore Medical. He was a very good doctor and listened as well as used his own judgment and experience. I would highly recommend him to anyone that was wishing to see him for anything as his bedside manner is wonderful! No matter what he's helping you with Dr. Turner will definitely do a great job!
About Dr. Joseph Turner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
