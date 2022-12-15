Dr. Joseph Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Turner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Turner, MD
Dr. Joseph Turner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital.
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
Pittsburgh Ear Nose & Throat Associates5140 Liberty Ave Ste 102, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 681-2300
Pittsburgh Ear Nose & Throat Associates2580 Haymaker Rd Ste 105, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 372-3336
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely superb physician. Quickly diagnosed my cholestiatoma when other ENT's said nothing was wrong. Surgery was flawlessly done. Best ENT around!
About Dr. Joseph Turner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
