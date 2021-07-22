Dr. Joseph Tutorino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tutorino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Tutorino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Tutorino, MD
Dr. Joseph Tutorino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tutorino's Office Locations
Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic1285 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 647-2287Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedics of Florida661 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 303-5126
Orthopaedics of Florida201 N Park Ave # 204, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 303-5126
Jewett Orthopedic Clinic PA701 PLATINUM PT, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 303-5126
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Tutorino today, so pleased he did hip replacement a couple of years ago…hips are fine now..but a lot of pain now…according to my X-rays it is problems in my lumbar spine..took his time with me and let me tell him my long and drawn out symptoms.. he listened patiently gave me shot to help and recommend a spine surgeon. So pleased. Annie
About Dr. Joseph Tutorino, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1528174786
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
