Dr. Joseph Van Valer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Van Valer, MD
Dr. Joseph Van Valer, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Van Valer's Office Locations
American Health Network of Indiana LLC3631 N Morrison Rd, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 281-3443
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Van Valer was most helpful in diagnosing my husband's issue. And has been a valuable resource for our daughter who has low intelligence. We are most grateful.j
About Dr. Joseph Van Valer, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1689629180
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Valer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Valer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Valer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Valer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Valer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Valer, there are benefits to both methods.