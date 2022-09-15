See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Muncie, IN
Dr. Joseph Van Valer, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Van Valer, MD

Dr. Joseph Van Valer, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Van Valer works at American Health Network in Muncie, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Valer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Health Network of Indiana LLC
    3631 N Morrison Rd, Muncie, IN 47304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 281-3443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 15, 2022
    Dr. Van Valer was most helpful in diagnosing my husband's issue. And has been a valuable resource for our daughter who has low intelligence. We are most grateful.j
    — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Van Valer, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689629180
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Van Valer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Valer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Valer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Valer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Valer works at American Health Network in Muncie, IN. View the full address on Dr. Van Valer’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Valer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Valer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Valer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Valer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

