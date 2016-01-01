Dr. Joseph Vanbiber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanbiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Vanbiber, DO
Overview of Dr. Joseph Vanbiber, DO
Dr. Joseph Vanbiber, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Blue Springs, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine & BioSciences.
Dr. Vanbiber works at
Dr. Vanbiber's Office Locations
-
1
Charles F Cockerell205 NW R D Mize Rd Ste 304, Blue Springs, MO 64014 Directions (816) 228-4770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanbiber?
About Dr. Joseph Vanbiber, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1982602678
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Kansas City University of Medicine &amp; BioSciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanbiber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanbiber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanbiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanbiber works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanbiber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanbiber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanbiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanbiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.